Peter Anosike

The Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Eze Nwabueze Ohazulike, has said that it is time for the Igbo in Lagos State to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

He gave this advice while receiving Honourable Jude Idimogu, lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly in his palace, promising to declare his membership for the APC.

Ohazulike, who is well known for his strong support for Peoples Democratic Party, maintained that the time had come for him to join APC, having seen the exceptional leadership quality of the lawmaker.

Idimogu, who was recently made the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos, following the dethronement of Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on drainage and environment, stressed that the time had come for Ndigbo to come join the party with vision, maintaining that the people would no longer be on opposition as not to lose their due rights as stakeholders in the State.

On his own part, Chief John Uche, first president of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State, said the people had chosen Idimogu as their leader after careful observation and consultation.