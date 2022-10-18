The Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, an umbrella body of Major Market Associations has applauded Lagosians and traders for turning out enmass to support their players in the ongoing football tournament taking place at the Abati Barracks, Lagos.

The competition which is titled “National Grand Patron Unity Cup” is specifically sponsored by the National Grand patron of the association, Prof High Chief Obiora Okonkwo and United Nigeria Airline ltd.

Briefing News men, Monday morning at the association secretariat in Lagos, the Secretary General of the Association Comrade Chinedu Ukatu said “We the officials of this football tournament are highly overwhelmed with the large tournout of supporters at last weekend matches. Also Chief Tony Okeke (President Mandilas United trade centre Trade fair said he ordered for the closure of his Market to enable his members to cheer up their team who played on Saturday, Mr. Marcel Ozonweke Chairman of Weavon and hair dealers Association Lagos island spoke in same direction, also thanked his members who closed shops to come out en masse and cheered up their teams.

President and other leaders of other affiliate markets of Ndigboamaka Association closed their various shops at Lagos Island, Idumota, Coker building materials, Trade Fair, Alaba International, Abule-Ado among others for the match.

According to Chinedu who also doubles as the Chairman of organizing committee notes that Nigeria is immensely blessed with lots of talented professional footballers who can compete anywhere in the world at any given time.

“Despite the heavy down pour, these footballers didn’t give up they kept loading their opponent with goals.”

He also expressed joy on the increased bond of unity amongst the traders and host community in Lagos as a result of this tournament. He poured encomiums on Prof Obiora Okonkwo for sponsoring this memorable tournament.

“We have written to some International football Associations, Federationa, teams and also invited some International footballers to send some of their officials to watch these matches and thereafter pick their choice.”

Before now, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had expressed full support and participation in the ongoing football tournament and promised to grace the Final match taking place next month.

Out of the final list of 16 teams selected, 8 matches have been peacefully played while 7 matches will be played this coming weekend 22nd and 23rd respectively with the finals coming up on the 19th of November 2022.