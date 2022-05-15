Professor of Political Economy, Ikenna Nzimiro (Jnr) yesterday said that the Southeast geo-political zone would appreciate the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu after the 2023 presidential election.

Nzimiro said that the decision of the former Abia State governor to back the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was in order, since the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have refused to concede the 2023 presidency to the Southeast geo-political zone.

He commended the courage and sagacity of Senator Orji Kalu to speak truth to power, describing him as a politician with deep vision and tactical leadership acumen.

Nzimiro stated this while reacting to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing and Pa Edwin Clark’s criticisms of Orji Uzor Kalu’s endorsement of Senator Ahmad Lawan, saying that Ndigbo would appreciate Kalu better after the general elections.

“We have no reason to believe that former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has any motive beyond the well-being of the nation and Ndigbo in particular in issuing his support for Senator Ahmad Lawan.

“He has taken the bull by the horns, by openly supporting the Northeast geo-political zone to produce the next president of Nigeria. The emergence of a Northeasterner is a masterstroke to me because it will avail Ndigbo the shortest route to the presidency after eight years since our chances are so slim next year. I believe that Ndigbo will begin to experience a new lease of life as his efforts yield fruits after 2023.

“We need to start on a good note in 2023 by first reintegrating ourselves into the mainstream of the nation’s politics. Supporting the Southwest or South-South means we have to wait for another 16 years. Let’s say it is Goodluck Jonathan, for example; we have to wait for another 12 years, because after his four years, it will go back to the North for eight years before another Southerner would be considered.

“I think Kalu’s is an intelligent politician with the right contacts and capacity. Ndigbo should rally round and support him to reintegrate us into the mainstream of the nation’s politics. If we don’t get it right in 2023, it will be a difficult task in the years to come. I strongly believe that Kalu is on track and Ndigbo shall appreciate his decision later,” he said.

