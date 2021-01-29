Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has congratulated Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) on his appointment as chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and described Marwa as a turn around expert and a round peg in a round hole.

Agbo in a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Andrew Agbese, described the appointment as apt, saying he had no doubt that Marwa will achieve the core mandate of the NDLEA – to rid the country of the menace of drug addiction and substance abuse.

The lawmaker who heads the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, said: “Marwa has given a good account of himself as military administrator of Borno and Lagos states where he fought criminals and restored peace and security in the two states within a short time. Given his background as a crime fighter and security expert, I have no doubt that he will make invaluable contributions to the fight against drug addiction and substance abuse in Nigeria and complement the much we have done in that regard. I see in Marwa the kind of zeal and charisma of late Prof. Dora Akunyili, who during her tenure as Director General of NAFDAC, was able to fight the menace of fake drugs and succeeded in placing the agency on global map with her exemplary leadership.”

Agbo, who is the spokesman of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives, said Marwa’s recent assignment as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020, has prepared him for the task and urged him to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running as the task ahead was enormous.