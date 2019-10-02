Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned one Jude Edward Okeke and Ifeanyi Damian Okeke before the Federal High Court, Lagos for drug trafficking.

The duo are alleged to have been in possession of 24.9 kilograms of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance under international control, and 16.9 kilograms of Ephedrine, a precursor chemical which is a prohibited substance.

The two defendants, who were cousins, were alleged to on or about September 6 at their residence in Okota, Lagos, possessed 24.9 kilograms of Methamphetamine.

They were also alleged to have on the same date and place, without lawful authority, knowingly possessed 16.9 kilograms of Ephedrine, a prohibited substance listed in the second schedule of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 19 of the said Act.

The two accused were docked before Justice Saliu Saidiu.

They both pleaded not guilty.

Following their not-guilty plea, prosecutor Mr Abu Ibrahim urged the court to remand them in prison and for a date to commence trial.

However, defence counsel Mr EU Nnolu, told the trial judge that he had a bail application which had been served on the prosecution and prayed the court that he be allowed to move the application.

While arguing the bail application, Nnolu urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, adding that the first defendant, Jude Edward Okeke, was not in good health.

Ruling on the bail application Justice Saliu Saidiu granted bail to the two defendants in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties each.

The charge against the accused reads:

“That you Jude Edward Okeke and Ifeanyi Damian Okeke, male, adult, on or about the 6th of September, 2019 at No. 45, Vincent Ogumba Sheet, Startime Estate, Off Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, without lawful authority, knowingly possessed 24.9 kilograms of Methamphetamine, a Psychotropic Substance under International Control and you are thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Ad Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count two of the charge reads:

“That you Jude Edward Okeke and Ifeanyi Damian Okeke, male, adult, on or about the 6th of September, 2019 at No. 45, Vincent Ogumba Street, Startime Estate, Off Ago Palace Way, Okota Lagos, without lawful authority, knowingly possessed 16.9 kilograms of Ephedrine, a precursor chemical and a prohibited substance listed In the second schedule of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 19 of the said act.”