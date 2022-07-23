The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, on Saturday, said it has arrested four suspects and seized 210kg of illicit drugs.

The State NDLEA Commander, Mr Umar Adoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the four suspects where arrested between July 15 and July 17.

Adoro said the first suspect was arrested on July 17, by the Strike force 1 officers in Kano during a follow up operation, after an interception of his consignment earlier on the same day in Kaduna He was arrested with 2,500 kg, 2.5 tons of Rubber solution, “Shalisha” otherwise known as solvent.