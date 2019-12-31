The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, said, on Tuesday, that a total of 201 suspects were arrested for various drug-related offences in 2019.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer in Ibadan, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan, added that 71 convictions were recorded during the year.

According to her, the convicts are currently serving various jail terms, ranging from six months to 15 years.

Okuwobi said that the command had also seized 3,703.58 kg. of cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp, and other illicit substances.

“The command uncovered a secret notorious Skushi (a derivative pot pourri of illicit and controlled drugs) factory in Ibadan.

“The discovery led to the seizure of 291 litres of skushi,” Okuwobi said.

She further disclosed that the command had no fewer than 15 persons undergoing counselling during the year.

“The anti drug agency also gave brief drug counselling/interventions to 143 persons in the year under review. Eight of them have been rehabilitated and are doing well in the society.

“Our enlightenment campaigns against drug abuse and trafficking in the state is yielding result, as we reached out to all and sundry, ranging from primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, private organisations and government establishments, among others,” Okuwobi said.

She said that the command also destroyed over 40 hectares of cannabis farm land in Aba-Tade in Oluyole Local Government area of the state and another 0.284 hectares of cannabis farm land in Igangan, Ibarapa North during the year.

“The NDLEA state Commander, Mrs Josephine Obi, advised the public to always report any suspicious movement to the authorities concerned to enable us rid the society of criminal activities,” Okuwobi said. (NAN)