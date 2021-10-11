By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives arrested no fewer than 110 drug dealers in nine states across the country in the past week, when their hideouts were raided and assorted illicit substances seized.

Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said notorious drug joints in the Maza Maza, Alakija, Festac town, Amuwo Odofin, Oluti, Isheri roundabout and Igando areas of Lagos State were raided, on Thursday, when, at least, 16 suspects were arrested.

Seven others were equally arrested in different locations in Lekki area of the state, one was arrested in Obalende area of the state, while four others were nabbed in Agege area of Lagos. No fewer than 17 suspects arrested by men of the 149 Battalion (Rear), Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, were also transferred to the agency for further investigation. Seized from the suspects are different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, Diazepam, Cannabis and other psychoactive substances.

In Benue, the arrest of a 19-year-old female drug dealer, Mngunengen Achir, with 5.5kg Cannabis and 112grams of Diazepam, on Wednesday, October 6, in Aliade area of the state, took a disturbing twist when other members of her cartel abducted a retired NDLEA personnel from that community, who they assumed was still a serving officer, took him to a forest and demanded the release of the suspect in custody before their victim would be freed.

The raid of the house of a drug kingpin in Ruga area of Mararaba, Karu LGA, in Nasarawa, led to the recovery of 30 bags of cannabis weighing 362.5kg, while in Akwa Ibom state, three male suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 6, during a raid of drug joints in Oron area with over 25 kilograms of drugs seized.

In Ondo, a notorious drug dealer at Ogbani-Oja Okitipupa, Okitipupa LGA, Adedugba Adeyemi, a.k.a Oyinbo, and seven others were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, heroin and skunk were recovered. In Kano, one Shamsuddeen Muhammad was arrested with 21.6kg cannabis, while in Oyo state, no fewer than 12 persons were arrested at various drug joints. In Kwara, no fewer than 38 suspects were arrested while, at least, three persons were arrested in Rivers.

In a related development, more than five kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis concealed in soles of ladies shoes, body cream and auto spare parts heading to Australia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Hong Kong have been intercepted in four courier firms in Lagos by narcotic officers in the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations (DOGI) of the agency.

In his reaction, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of the nine state Commands for taking the battle to the doorsteps of the drug cartels and charged them to remain resilient as they continue with the offensive action against the narco-syndicates.

