Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it arrested 110 suspects and made some significant seizures in the state last year.

The state commander, Abdullahi Abdul, who disclosed this in Enugu, yesterday, also put the various drugs seized within the period at 3,505.97 kilogrammes.

According to him, 105 of the suspects were males and five were females. He said that the confiscated drugs included 2,490.94 kg of cannabis sativa, 79.03grammes of cocaine, 836grammes of methamphetamine and 100 kg of ephedrine.

In the area of conviction, Abdul said that the command secured conviction of 69 persons at the Federal High Court, Enugu, while the other cases were still ongoing. He said that the command counseled and rehabilitated 33 persons during the period, emphasizing the resolve of the command to partner relevant agencies and bodies to tackle the growing cases of drug abuse in the state especially among the youths.

“The drug situation in the state is worrisome both in prevalence and the attendant consequences. The youths are getting increasingly involved in drug abuse; hence their future growth rate and development are threatened.

“It is in realization of the enormous task of drug problem in the state that the agency in collaboration with the Enugu State Government embarked on aggressive drug abuse and trafficking sensitization, awareness campaign and mop-up operations in the State during the 2019 yuletide season,” the commander stated.