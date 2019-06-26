Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A total of 141 suspected drug law offenders have been arrested in Ebonyi State by the state’s command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) from January to June this year for their alleged involvement in drug abuse /trafficking.

Out of the figure, 15 suspects have been convicted in various courts across the state. Out of the remaining 126 suspects, 17 of them are females while the rest are males.

This was disclosed by the state commander of the agency, Mr Umar, Issa Adoro, at Federal Government Girls’ College, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state while declaring open the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse/Trafficking with the theme “Justice For Health, Health For Justice.”

Adoro said that a total of 93.0971kg of drugs were seized comprising cannabis sativa weighing 90.552kg, cocaine (0.0103kg), psychotropic substance (1.2674 kg).

The state NDLEA boss said that the 2019 Sensitisation Awareness Campaign was organised for students of secondary schools because they were the silent victims that are silently lured into the illicit act.

“The campaign is organised for schools because the children are the target; they are the silent victims; they are the ones to be lured in drug abuse cases,” he said.

Mr Adoro reiterated that the agency’s readiness to always sensitise students across secondary schools in the state on the dangers of drug abuse. He said that so far, the agency has succeeded in establishing Drug-Free Clubs in schools in the state.

Deputy State Commander in charge of Operation/Intelligence, Mr Ibrahim Bachiri, while delivering a lecture on the topic: “The menace of drugs and its consequences” gave many reasons why people indulge in drug abuse to include peer group influence, availability of drugs, parental influence among others.

Bachiri called on the Federal government to include the teachings of drug abuse/trafficking in the academic curriculum of students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the country.

He identified drugs that are abused as alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, heroine and tramadol among others and called for total ban on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

The deputy commander who warned that illicit drug intake affects the liver, increases criminal activities and risky behaviour, cautioned the students to steer clear of drugs abuse. He stated that drug intake poses serious harm and danger to people.