George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Imo State command, said it arrested 146 suspects over illicit drug peddling weighing 225.32kg and also convicted eight drug peddlers, in 2019.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Sampson Uche, while reviewing the command’s performance in year 2019, said that it counselled 48 persons who use drugs (PWUDs) and rehabilitated five drug-dependent-persons.

He further said that the eight persons convicted were arrested when the command conducted sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns across secondary schools, churches, communities, motor parks and via radio stations in the state.

According to him, the command has a total of 55 drug cases pending in court as at December 31, 2019. He said the command had overcome.