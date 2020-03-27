George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo State has arrested some suspects for hard drugs.

The first suspect, who is a native of Uburu Okpala in Ngor Okpala council of the state was allegedly arrested with 26.2 grams of methamphetamine and 9.7 kilograms of indian hemp while the second suspect, Kingsley Ehirim (33) of No 7 Odeagu street, Owerri was arrested with 3.5 grams of cocaine and 7.2 grams of heroine.

The Assistant NDLEA state Commander, Operations and Intelligence, Mr. Raji Kayode who disclosed this during a press briefing on Friday said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening at their respective residence, following a tip-off.

According to him, “we have been trailing them following the information gathered about them. We decided to strike on Wednesday around 6:00pm and we got them. Our intelligent officers really did a great job”.

Kayode further revealed that the second suspect had concealed the heroine inside “40 inches television by removing the engine and back of the screen .

He said that it took the dexterity of the intelligent operatives of the agency to spot out the product, concealed in the big TV set .

Kayode said that the second suspect, Kingsley Ehirim’s human right was taken into consideration because of the agency’s respect to the Administrative and Criminal Justice Act. He (Ehirim) said he was not going to talk unless his lawyer appeared.

He said: “We only respected the act because it was stated in act that a suspect has a right to talk or remain silence because anything said by him will be used against him in the court of law.”

However, the first suspect, Gasike Amadi who admitted to the crime said he was arrested on Wednesday, not up to 10 minutes after his consignment landed.

“I reside at Glo mast area located at Site and Services World Bank Owerri. That was where I was with the goods they brought for me when the operatives of the agency swooped and arrested me”, he added.