The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested 21 suspected Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State, after it busted the covert channel through which they made supply to the terrorists.

Mr John Achema, the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja.

Achema said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation by the anti-narcotic operatives of the agency. He said that 229.6kg of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances were recovered them.

Achema listed the hard drugs recovered as 239.9kg of cannabis sativa, 59.7kg psychotropic substances and 274 bottles of codeine syrup. He said that the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that they had been in the business of supplying hard drugs to the insurgents for some time.

According to him, the kingpin of the group blamed unemployment for his involvement in the illicit drug trafficking.

Achema said 153 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (marijuana) were recovered from the kingpin.