Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a total of 23 suspected cocaine pushers in the state.

The arrest of the hard drug pushers, according to the newly-posted Commandant of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul, occurred a month ago, adding that 20 of the suspects were apprehended in Sabon-Garri area of the state capital.

Stating that the arrests were part of the determined efforts of the agency at ending the menace of hard drugs in the state, he disclosed that majority of the suspects were from the southern parts of the country.

Alhaji Abdul further disclosed that one of the suspects currently in their custody, one Mr. Ikenna Daniel, was arrested with over eight cartons of fake Augumentine drugs and cartons of Articimet weighing a total of 136 kilograms.

Alhaji Abdul revealed that on the whole, a total of 86 suspects were arrested in connection with their involvement in various forms of illicit drugs in the state.

On the quantity of seized drugs so far recorded by the command, he said that they intercepted a total of 17.1 grams of cocaine, 761.5 kilograms of canabbis , 20 grams of heroine, 182.3 kilograms of tramadol , 76.2 kilograms of codeine,12.5 kilograms of D5 and 10. 4 kilograms of pentazocine.

He assured that all the drug suspects would soon be charge to court.