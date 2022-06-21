By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The anti-drug agency in Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed 11 women and seized over 3,000 kg of concealed drugs within the year.

The agency says it has, in various crackdown within the year, arrested about 296 persons for various drug related offences.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

NDLEA revealed that during the crackdown, a drug lord who instigated a mob action that led to the beating of some the agency’s officials and the killing of one NDLEA officer was also arrested.

The state commandant of NDLEA, Femi Agboalu, made this known during a press briefing marking the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, Monday in Yola, Adamawa state.

Giving details into various operations of the Agency, Femi Samson Agboalu said about 296 drug criminals have been successfully prosecuted within one year and that the seized illicit substances comprises of 2000 kilograms of cannabis sativa concealed in a motorised concrete mixer, which was impounded at Girei Local Government Area of the state.

Agboalu said, “Total drug seizure recorded in the period under review is 3,107.778 kg. Also, 28 live ammunition, a locally made pistol and a military camouflage were transferred to the Nigerian police, along with the suspects in view of inter-agency cooperation and synergy.

“On the prosecution of drug suspects in court, the command performed creditably as 104 male drug offenders were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment, ranging from lowest sentence of six months to the highest sentence of four years without an option of fine in the period under review.”

“Also in our custody for prosecution is the arrest of a notorious drug baron in Hong arrested with 57 compressed blocks of Cannabis Sativa, concealed in the boot of his Ash coloured Toyota Corolla car on the 16 June, 2022.

“The suspect, Abdullahi Musa, aka Yerima Uding, was fingered as the mastermind of the mob attack in Hong on October 6, 2020 that led to the burning and death of an NDLEA operative and another officer was brutally beaten to stupor and had since been bedridden, leading to his permanent incapacitation”, he explained.

Agboalu told Newsmen that, “As critical stakeholders, to play their role by sharing real facts on drugs situation, health risks, emphasising the negative effects of drug abuse on the individual, family, community, the economy, while de-emphasizing the financial gains of trafficking in drugs.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .