From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command in 2021 arrested a total of 330 persons, comprising 297 males and 33 females, for various drug offences which include dealing in cannabis sativa, tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol, colorado, codeine, chocolate infused with codeine and other psychotropic substances.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Mutiat Okuwobi, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Sunday, said the success was recorded under the leadership of Dr. Wale Ige, the state commander.

Out of 101 suspects charged to court, 48 among them were convicted for various drug offences with jail terms ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

The statement stated that the command also recorded a total seizure of 3543.956kilogrammes of cannabis sativa as well as other narcotic and psychotropic substances in 2021.

She added that non-drug exhibits recovered during the year, included four locally fabricated pistols with seven cartridges, black Toyota Sequoia with 608.40kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, red Nissan Primera with 890 diazepam seized alongside 85.90kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

The statement stated that 0.692155 hectare of cannabis farm located at Olosun village, Akinyele Local Government was also destroyed in 2021 as well.

The command also gave brief intervention via counselling to 104 People Who Use Drugs (PWUD), consisting of 98 males and six females, saying: “We presently have five clients undergoing residential rehabilitation. Ten persons, who were rehabilitated, have been integrated back to the society during the year under review.

“Furthermore, the command’s sensitisation programmes were extended to over 164 schools and some private organisations and we urged schools and other organisations to give our officers platforms to enlighten the students within the state. We also participated in various radio and television programmes weekly throughout the year 2021.

“The state commander, Dr. Ige strongly believes that ‘Together, we can do more and better in ridding Oyo State of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. Please join us to make Oyo State drug-free.”