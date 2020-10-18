Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State command, has arrested 37 suspects for various drug offences, which include dealing in Cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, Codeine and other psychotropic substances in the third quarter 2020.

The command under the leadership of Josephine Obi recorded the seizure of 2,412.388kg of Cannabis sativa and other narcotic and psychotropic substances between July and September, 2020.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mutiat Okuwobi, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, on Saturday, said 31 suspects had been convicted for various drug offences with jail terms, ranging from six months to 10-year imprisonment.

The statement further stated that “the command also gave brief intervention through counselling to 49 people, who used drugs (PWUD). We rehabilitated six persons, who were integrated back to the society in this same period.

“The state command is investigating the seizure of a lorry load of compressed cannabis, weighing 2,060.7kilogrammes, transferred to us by the Nigeria Custom Services, Oyo/Osun command. The command carried out sensitisation at 28 locations in Oyo State with 8,316 participants.

“Two Cannabis sativa farms, measuring 0.215380 hectares and 0.06400 hectares were destroyed at Ajani village in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of the state. The state commander advises the public to be watchful and give necessary and timely information in order to rid the state of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“The recovery of cannabis infused foods and beverages is of great concern and calls for greater vigilance by parents and guardians to prevent their children and wards from becoming drug dependent.”