From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 43 dealers and consumers of illicit substances after fresh raids in Nasarawa, Benue and Ondo states.

A total of 137.5 kilograms of assorted drugs were recovered during the operation.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, disclosed that in Nasarawa State, NDLEA operatives backed by a detachment of soldiers from 177 battalion of the Nigerian Army, Keffi, raided notorious drug joints located in Kara Masaka, Ruwa Ruwa Uke, Abattoir at the border with FCT, Filing Bala, Masaka U-Turn and others for two consecutive days; August 5 and 6, 2021.

During the raids, at least 41 suspects were arrested and assorted drugs such as cocaine, cannabis sativa, cough syrup with codeine, rohypnol and tramadol with a total weight of 65.250kg recovered from them.

Cannabis planted by the drug dealers in the adjoining bushes were destroyed while all the stalls in the drug markets were dismantled and set ablaze.

In the same vein, operatives of the Ondo state command of the agency, in the early hours of Monday, raided Odopetu area of Akure, in Akure South local government area of the state capital, where a 44-year-old Mrs. Folake Ademola was arrested, while her husband escaped arrest.

