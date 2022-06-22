From Billy Graham Abel, Yola and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed 11 women and seized over 3,000kgs of concealed drugs within the year.

The agency said it has, in various crackdown within the year, arrested about 296 people for various drug related offences.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

NDLEA revealed that during a crackdown, a drug lord who instigated a mob action, which led to the beating of some of the agency’s officials and the killing of one NDLEA officer, was also arrested.

The state commandant of NDLEA, Femi Agboalu, made the disclosure at a press briefing to mark the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, on Monday, in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Giving details into various operations of the agency, Femi Samson Agboalu said about 296 drug criminals have been successfully prosecuted within one year and that the seized illicit substances comprises of 2,000 kilograms of cannabis sativa concealed in a motorised concrete mixer, which was impounded at Girei Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the Benue State Command of the NDLEA has arrested a total of 211 suspects, comprising 191 males and 20 females, for drug related offences in the last one year.

State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Esther Lami Musa, made the disclosure at a press conference in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

She added that the Command also secured 53 convictions out of 113 charges that were filed in the Federal High Court, Makurdi, between June 2021 and June 2022.

Also, Musa disclosed that 48 clients were admitted into the Command’s mini rehabilitation centre, while 25 others were referred from investigation for counselling.

She said the total number of clients who were counselled was 74, out of which 59 had been successfully counselled and discharged, while 14 others were still undergoing counselling at the centre.

The State Commander explained further that 1150.98kg, including 11 hectares of cannabis sativa farm, 382.949kg of psychotropic substances, 94.33grams of cocaine, 64.47grams of amphetamine, as well as four locally made G3 rifle with 95 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, were seized from suspects.

While lamenting that drug abuse, trafficking and consumption have become a plague affecting every group in the society, Musa stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to fight the menace to a standstill. She commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) for pulling giant strides in redirecting the agency to the path of progress, through a robust initiative of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, which was inaugurated last year.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .