NDLEA arrested seven suspects for alleged drug trafficking at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano in May and June

Its commander at the airport, Mr Sani Abubakar, made the disclosure on Friday in Kano in commemoration of the 2022 UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

He said the suspects were arrested with Indian hemp, tramadol, pentazocine and khat, among others and would soon be arraigned.

“They were arrested at the airport while attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

“A total of 470.21 kilograms of drugs were seized from the suspects.

“NDLEA operatives are determined to thwart attempts at using the airport for drug trafficking,’’ he said.

Abubakar added that increased manpower, provision of logistics and enhanced staff welfare contributed to the positive strides the NDLEA was making.

The theme of the Day is: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”. (NAN)