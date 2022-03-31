By Emma Njokui and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A kingpin heading a syndicate operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, and six other members of his gang were among those arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a string of fresh offensives against drug cartels across the country.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said the Lagos airport drug syndicate was behind the smuggling of 1, 584,000 tablets of tramadol seized on Tuesday, March 15 by the agency’s operatives, in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel, at the airport.

He said: “The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg tramadol, under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

The psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard.

“Two suspects: Ofijeh John Mowa, a SAHCO driver and Nyam Gazu Alex, who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), were initially arrested in connection with the seizure.”

Further investigations by NDLEA operatives, however, led to the arrest of five other people involved in the crime, including the ringleader, Yunana Fidelis, who fled Lagos to Kaduna the moment their lid was blown open. Others include: Adesanwo Temitope; Owoseni Taiwo Temidayo; Fasoranti Shola and Bamigbade Jonathan.

Yunana Fidelis, who is also a staff of NACHO, had escaped and fled to Kaduna after depositing N19. 8 million cash with a BDC operator to be paid later into his bank account.

“After tracking him for days in Kaduna, on Friday, March 25, Fidelis relocated to Abuja where he was eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives at 7pm, last Sunday, while he was trying to collect N1 million cash from an undercover agent who posed as a BDC operator.

In addition to recovering the cash Fidelis deposited with the BDC operator in Lagos, the agency had, also, placed a post no debit order on his identified bank accounts,” Babafemi further disclosed.

In a related development, a professional methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) cook, Reuben Bekweri, 34, was arrested in Owerri last Saturday, while trying to distribute a kilogram of the illicit drug he cooked and packaged in seven nylon sachets in the Irete area of Imo state capital.

In Ado Ekiti, narcotic officers on Monday, also arrested a 42-year-old lawyer, Mr. Mayowa Oluwanisomo, in Zone 4, Embassy Island, Moferere area of the Ekiti state capital, following credible intelligence that he deals in psychotropic substances. A total of 11, 570 tablets of tramadol weighing 7.3kilograms were recovered from him when his residence was searched. He admitted ownership of the drug exhibits, adding that he graduated from Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, and Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School, in 2016.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of MMIA, Imo and Ekiti state Commands for sustaining the offensive action against drug cartels in their respective areas of responsibility.