A 72-year-old man and five undergraduate students are some of the suspects the NDLEA arrested in a week-long operation to seize hard drugs and arrest offenders.

The raids, across nine states and at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, yielded 5,721.92 kilogrammes of Indian hemp and other drugs.

The 72-year-old man, Emmanuel Akanbi was arrested at Odofin Camp, Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State with 2,050kg of Indian hemp.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The varsity students belong to the American University of Nigeria, (AUN) Yola, and the University of Maiduguri.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja that one Okorie Onyeribe was arrested at the MMIA on Dec. 3.

He was attempting to export 21.85kg of Indian hemp concealed in foodstuffs to London.

Babafemi stated that two students, Emmanuel Thlama and Jonah Joshua were arrested with 16.750kg of Indian hemp on Nov. 30 when NDLEA operatives raided a settlement opposite Gate 4 of the University of Maiduguri.

He added that the three other students, Ekene Asher, Daniel Alkali and Emmanuel Smooth are undergraduates of AUN. They were arrested on Dec. 2.

Babafemi explained that their arrest followed their receipt of “Loud’’ a very strong variant of Indian hemp ordered by Asher.

“Equally, ThankGod Danladi who completed a jail term in October was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with 67 kilograms of Indian hemp in a raid in Taraba.

Also on Dec. 2, NDLEA operatives intercepted a motorised concrete mixer truck used to conceal 2000.6kg of Indian hemp loaded at Ogbese, Ondo State.

Two suspects arrested with the drugs, Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nborgwu, claimed they had spent one month on the road from Ondo State en-route Mubi, Adamawa, before they were arrested at Girei also in Adamawa.

“In Oyo State, operatives intercepted 608.40 kilograms of Indian hemp concealed in a black Toyota Sequoia SUV parked at the Toll Gate area on Ibadan-Ife Expressway, on Dec. 3.

“The following day, operatives equally seized 85.90 kilograms of Indian hemp from the boot of a Nissan Primera car and in an apartment at Adegbayi area in Ibadan.

“Those arrested in connection with the seizure include Benson Uzoka, 46; Kafayat Uzoka, 40; Ndidi Uzoka, 39 and Christopher Uzoka, 42,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that one Praise Emmanuel and Aminu Aliyu were also arrested with 228 kilograms of Indian hemp in Kano.

Also in Taraba, operatives evacuated 364kg of Indian hemp from farms in Changso Village, Kurmi Local Government Area, located on the mountains between Nigeria and Cameroon and set the farms on fire.

“In Niger state, operatives intercepted a commercial bus on Mokwa-Jebba Road laden with 215kg of Indian hemp concealed in a false bottom case and side door of the bus.

“Two suspects, the driver and his conductor claimed they loaded the consignment at Ogere, Ogun State and were heading to Sokoto.

“In Delta, a lady, Tina Ujene was arrested in Ibusa with 1.1kg Indian hemp and a follow-up raid on her supplier’s home led to the recovery of 54.7 kilograms of the same substance,’’ Babafemi stated.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The NDLEA spokesman said different quantities of Indian hemp, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, Diazepam and Exol-5 were also seized in raids at different areas of Port Harcourt. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .