Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has recorded the arrest of 87 and seized about 89, 559 Kilograms (kg) of illegal drugs between January and June in the state.

According to the command, the seized substance was made up of 51.134 kg of Cannabis, 34.425 kg of Psychotropic substance and 37 liters of suck and die. Addressing newsmen in Gombe the state acting commander Nnodim Rosana Akuchinyere disclosed that the command has between the first and second quarter of 2020 secured a total of 7 conviction of suspects and that 9 cases are pending at various levels of prosecution.

The acting commander also stated that 4 clients of the agency have been rehabilitated in the period under review. While appealing to the public to support efforts of the agency by exposing drug dealers in their domain Akuchinyere explained that with support of residents in the fight against drugs the war would be won.

She equally disclosed that in 2019 the state command seized 2, 112. 776 kg of various illicit drugs from 127 suspects. “The seizure includes 743. 64kgs of Cannabis Sativa, 340.408 kg of Psychotropic substance, and 1,056. 338 kg of suck and die a dangerous chemical.

The 127 suspects comprising of 120 males and 7 females. The command also recorded a total of 18 convictions while 21 cases are still under trial, the commander stated while explaining that 6 convicted drug dealers were sent to treatment and care center counseling and community work.

She added that about 88 drug clients were counseled, rehabilitated, and reintegrated into society.