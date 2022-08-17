The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested Manag Director of a pharmaceutical company for allegedly engaging in sales of illicit drugs on the popular e-commerce platform, Jiji.ng.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect, a graduate of Business Administration, University of Abuja, registered the pharmaceutical company on Dec.16, 2014

This, he said, was done with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who later opted out of the deal in 2017.

He said that the suspect continued running the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019.

According to Babafemi, the suspect came under NDLEA’s radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products on Jiji.ng.

“The products advertised were Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets among others on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

“Between Oct., 26, 2021 and Aug., 8, 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate the suspect’s drug business activities carried out a successful operation.

“The NDLEA operatives were able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform, ” he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that the suspect was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday Aug. 8 in Jabi area of Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested where he had gone to make some supplies of orders made through his online channel on Jiji.ng.

In his reaction to the arrest, the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said that the painstaking investigation and process of arresting the businessman was apt.

Marwa said that it should send a strong message to those hiding behind the internet to engage in marketing and selling of illicit and controlled drugs.

The NDLEA boss assured that the agency would ensure that such drug traffickers face the consequences of their action.(NAN)