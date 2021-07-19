From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a 44-year- old major illicit drug kingpin, Okeke Chijoke,in Anambra state.

The agency said a total of 548,000 tablets of Tramadol branded as Tarkadol were recovered from his warehouse at 3 Atunya street, Maryland Estate, Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

In addition, the Narcotics have nabbed notorious interstate trafficekers in Adamawa and Benue states.

A statement by the Director of Media, and Advocacy, Femi Banafemi , Yesterday, disclosed that Okeke’s arrest on Saturday July 10, followed credible intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed that he stocked his warehouse with the illicit drug. After the search of his warehouse, 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilogrammes were recovered. The suspect accepted ownership of the substance recovered.

Preliminary investigation has established that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade attention. The substance has also tested positive to amphetamine

The drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it’s a 225mg drug.

