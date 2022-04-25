From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A crack team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) has arrested a businessman, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, who is alleged to be behind the N3billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The arrest according to NDLEA, followed two months of surveillance by operatives of the anti- narcotics agency.

Ukatu, who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies was allegedly arrested onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday April 13.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said its investigations revealed that the businessman had been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he allegedly used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

The Agency said the businessman came under its watch last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on May 4, 2021 who wanted to sell the product to undercover police officers attached to the IRT of the Nigeria Police, Ikeja Lagos.