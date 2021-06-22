From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma in Auchi, Edo State, for operating an online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, through which she sells drugged cookies and biscuits.

Her arrest followed intelligence and surveillance carried out on Saturday, June 19, by narcotic officers of the Edo State Command of the Agency who stormed her operational base at 1 Winners Way, Auchi, where she was arrested and at least 94 pieces of cookies produced with Cannabis Sativa were recovered.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday, said Chioma, 26, who is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

According to Babafemi, she has confessed to baking the cookies with skunk in her statement while under interrogation.

In the same vein, a 30-year-old Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of No. 10 Egan Street Ekpoma, has been arrested by officers of the Edo Command of the Agency for dealing in crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Kwara State have arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (Cannabis Sativa), 4 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday, June 17 at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

Sgt Ibrahim Musa who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army had arrived Ilorin in the company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit. He was however arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency.

Under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him to fend for his two wives and three children. The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who were not aware of his mission to Ilorin.

Reacting to the arrests, Chairman/CEO of NDLEA Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the Edo and Kwara State Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse. He charged the Commanders, officers and men of the two Commands and their counterparts across the country not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities while assuring them that he’ll continue to make their welfare a priority.