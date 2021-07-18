From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a 44-year- old major illicit drug kingpin, Okeke Chijoke in Anambra state.

The agency said a total of 548,000 tablets of Tramadol branded as Tarkadol were recovered from his warehouse at 3 Atunya street, Maryland estate, Nkwelle, Oyi local government area of the state.

In addition, the Narcotic officers have nabbed notorious interstate traffickers’ in Adamawa and Benue states.

A statement by the Director of Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, disclosed that Okeke’s arrest on Saturday July 10, 2021 followed credible intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed he stocked his warehouse with the illicit drug.

After the search of his warehouse, 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilograms were recovered. The suspect accepted ownership of the substance recovered.

Preliminary investigation has established that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade attention. The substance has also tested positive to amphetamine.

The drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it’s a 225mg drug. It was further discovered that the drug was manufactured in India and smuggled into Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification. During the search on the warehouse, a double barrel pump gun with 3 live cartridges, which licence expired since 2019, was also discovered and recovered. This is even as operatives of the Benue state command of the Agency on road patrol in Apir village on July 14 intercepted and seized 28,400 capsules of tramadol from one Dankawu Madaki, who hails from Misah LG, Bauchi state.

In a related development, a notorious interstate drug dealer, Godiya Linus, based in Taraba but supplies narcotics to dealers in Adamawa has been arrested in Numan area of the state. Godiya, an ex-convict, was in jail between 2012 and 2018 following his conviction on drug related charges.

A drug dealer, Mohammed Ali had earlier been arrested on 10th July with 1.150kg of diazepam in Numan. A follow up operation led to the arrest of Godiya who supplied Ali, while investigation has since revealed that he’s based in Mayolope village in Lau local government area of Taraba, from where he supplies Jambutu park in Yola and other parts of Numan, using an unregistered boxer motorcycle for distribution. Few days after Godiya’s arrest, another dealer, Emmanuel Ishiwu was nabbed with different quantities of tramadol, exol-5 and diazepam, totalling 6.103kg also in Numan on 14th July, followed by the arrest of Muhammadu Garba and Shaibu Haruna with 48.500kg of cannabis in Gurin area of the state on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Commending the officers and men of the Anambra, Benue and Adamawa state Commands for sustaining the offensive action in the ongoing efforts to mop up illicit drugs from every community in all parts of Nigeria, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them to remain unrelenting in the discharge of their duties.

