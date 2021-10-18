By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives arrested a fake police officer, a soldier also suspected to be fake as well as a youth corps member during a raid on notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country.

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, also said that assorted illicit drugs weighing over 153, 256.876 kilograms were either destroyed or seized in the past week.

“In Lagos, the notorious drug haven, Akala, in the Mushin area of the state, was on Friday, 15th October, raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers in a joint operation code named ‘ Operation Still Waters.’ No less that 27 suspects were arrested, while various drugs such as Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Cannabis, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 Kg were seized.

“A day earlier, operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state, where six persons were arrested and different quantities of drugs seized. This followed another raid of Alhaji Lasisi street, Idioro, Mushin, as well as Okota in Oshodi-Isolo area of the state during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165kg of assorted illicit drugs recovered, Babafemi stated.

He added that in Ogun state, operatives on Friday, October 15, intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore-Sagamu expressway with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota sienna bus, while in Benue state, six suspects, including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi, were arrested with different quantities of drugs at the Lafia park. This was after a suspected fake soldier, Abel John, was arrested along Apir- Makurdi-Aliade road with 3.5kg Cannabis, on Wednesday, October 13.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joshua Yusuf, who claimed to be serving in Kano, was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway with 45.5kg of Cannabis. Three suspects were arrested in Kwara State and over 64kg drugs recovered on Wednesday, October 13.

In Ekiti state, over 150,000 kilograms of cannabis being harvested on 40 hectares of land were destroyed on Sunday, October 17.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 615 suspects were arrested and illicit drugs with a total weight of 3394.2031 kilograms recovered in other states across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .