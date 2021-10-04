From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna.

In a related operation, the agency further recovered imported liquid cannabis from a final year student of University of Port Harcourt, while it equally seized 40 grammes of cocaine concealed in a University of Uyo degree certificate, bound for Australia.

Galadima and his cohort were arrested by a patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada expressway, Abuja, on Friday, September 30, 2021.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said items recovered from them include 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie-talkie); four army coloured head masks; wallet containing army ID card, 1USD, two FCMB, one First Bank, one Ecobank, one UBA, and one Skye Bank ATM cards; wraps of cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one Airtel SIM card packs; one iPhone 12 pro, one Samsung A31, and one Nokia phones, seven NA pass letters; five handbags and one Bagco bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

While Hayatu Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, they added that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North West and were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed the FCT Command of the agency, which made the arrest, to transfer the suspects to authorities of the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had earlier placed the two men on its watch list, for further investigation.

In Rivers State, a final year student of Fine Arts and Design, University of Port Harcourt, Mario Okiwelu, was arrested for importing from the US five variants of liquid cannabis weighing 49.6g.

He was arrested through controlled delivery along with his accomplice, Precious Awuse, on Monday, September 27, 2021, around NIPOST area, Port Harcourt.

