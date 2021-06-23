From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma in Auchi, Edo state, for operating an online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, through which she sells drugged cookies and biscuits.

Her arrest followed intelligence and surveillance carried out on Saturday, June 19, 2021, by narcotic officers of the Edo state Command of the agency who stormed her operational base at 1 winners way, Auchi, where she was arrested and, at least, 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, said Chioma, 26, who is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

Babafemi said she had confessed to baking the cookies with skunk in her statement, while under interrogation.

In the same vein, a 30-year-old Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of No. 10 Egan Street Ekpoma, has been arrested by officers of the Edo Command of the agency for dealing in crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Kwara State have arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), four grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.