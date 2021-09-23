A Nigerian, Okey Eze, who claims to be a tiler by profession has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with 350 wraps of cocaine worth over N2.3billion in street value.

The 38-year-old Eze, from Orji River, in Oji-River Local Government area of Enugu State was arrested, yesterday, during an inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline flight number 911 enroute Bamako-Addis Ababa- Abuja.

The illicit drug weighing 7.70kilograms was concealed in eight packs tucked in different parts of his luggage. Eze, a resident of Bamako, Mali, confessed that he traveled to Mali through Seme border in Badagry, Lagos state, since 2019. He further claimed that he came into Nigeria with the drug because he needed to raise money to take care of his late elder brothers’ four children.

He also said the bag containing the drugs was given to him, yesterday morning, at Addis Ababa airport.

