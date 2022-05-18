From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has won a major breakthrough in the war against illicit and banned substances with the arrest of a 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Ovhenekevwe Emeka (a.ka. Mama), by operatives of the agency.

The suspect, who is a backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states, was at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

The agency said no fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks, where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others, in parts of Warri, Delta state.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that apart from various quantities of illicit drugs seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings, were also recovered for further investigation.

While five of her staff who cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otokutu, Effurun Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of the NDLEA, supported by the military.

The drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state. Bridget cooks cocaine into crack cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

Some of the paraphernalia for making crack recovered from her house include: sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), commended the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation plan. He also appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering support for the agency.