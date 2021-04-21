From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, both of who specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja.

In addition, Narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the agency have also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol and rohypnol among other ingredients.

According to a statement released, yesterday, by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, their deal was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative Estate, opposite Gaduwa Estate in Abuja, based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda, confessed she prepared the cookies with a friend and sold each pack of three pieces at N1, 500. A follow up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies.

According to the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, “The boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation.

While commending officers and men of the FCT Command for unraveling the syndicate, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), said what the syndicate was doing is not only criminal, but equally unconscionable, by deliberately luring school children into drug under the cover of selling them biscuits or cookies.