From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the weekend, busted a drug trafficking cartel that sells drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and all sorts of illicit substances to residents of Abuja and beyond, using the cyber space as its platform.

Five members of the organised criminal drug-group were arrested during sting operations that were carried out between Friday and Saturday by officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the agency, during which different brands of illicit drugs were recovered from them.

A statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, gave the names of the nabbed drug dealers as Queen Nvene, Collins Ozoemena, Samson Peter, Chika Nvene, and Habila Musa.

While Nvene, a graduate of Business Administration, produces drug cookies and brownies and sells same on Instagram, Ozoemena sells all types of illicit drugs, especially loud and skunk online. Peter on the other hand, is the manager of SK express courier company, who manages motorcycles and dispatch riders to deliver illicit drugs from Collins and drugged edibles (cookies, cakes and brownies) from Queen and Chika, both sisters.

Members of the cartel operate from different locations within the FCT, but operate as a network.