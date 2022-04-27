From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-Gen Mohammed Marwa (retd) has called for drug tests for politicians seeking elective public offices in the country.
The NDLEA boss said running for public offices is a big responsibility that should not be left in the hands of those whose heads are filled up because of drugs.
He made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while conferring awards and honours to deserving personnel and commands of the agency.
