The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, preferred drug trafficking charges before a Federal High Court Lagos, against two brothers, Ifeanyi and Jude Okeke.

The agency charged the defendants on two-counts of being in unlawful possession of 24.9kg of Metaphetsmine and 16.9kg of Ephedrine.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Abu Ibrahim, Metaphemtamine is a psychotropic substance, while Ephedrine is a precursor chemical both of which are prohibited by law.

He said that the restricted narcotics are listed in the second schedule of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

In the charge marked FHC/L/323/19, the prosecution alleged that the brothers committed the offences on Sept 6, at Okota in Lagos.

He said that they had knowingly possessed the banned narcotics without lawful authority contrary to the provisions of the NDLEA Act 2004.

The offences contravenes the provisions of Section 19 of the Act and carries up to a term of life imprisonment if convicted.

A date for arraignment will be communicated to parties. (NAN)