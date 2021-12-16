From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to tackle incidences of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa made the call on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya in Abuja.

He stressed that drug abuse is one of the crimes that is widely spread in the country, irrespective of tribe,gender or religion, adding that not less than 15 million Nigerians are directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse or trafficking.

He said: “Drug abuse and trafficking is one of the crimes that is widely spread across the country today. No community is left out, irrespective of tribe,gender or religion. Not less than 15 million Nigerians now engage in drug abuse. We want to work more closely with the Nigerian Army in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. ”

Marwa said that the NDLEA needed more partnership with the Nigerian Army in its operations.

Responding, Farouk said that the army would continue to support and synergise with the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking.

He said:” we have always collaborated with NDLEA. There is standing instruction to do so because there is a direct link between drugs and criminality.”

He added that a tougher punishment should be given to drug traffickers instead of ordinary conviction.

