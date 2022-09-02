The new Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Ogun, Mrs Archie -Abia Ibinabo, has reiterated her commitment in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

Ibinabo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota,Ogun.

She said, ”nothing would make me give up the campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in order to reduce the crime rate in the state.

“Most of the crimes perpetuated in the state were fuelled by intake of drugs by the miscreants.”

Ibinabo solicited for the support of the public to rid the state of criminals.

“The fight against drug abuse and trafficking requires that all hands must be on deck as the NDLEA alone cannot address the menace.

“In addition, people with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals dealing in drugs should not keep such evidence away from the agency,” Ibinabo urged.

She advised youths to shun drug abuse and other related offences in order to achieve their set goals. (NAN)