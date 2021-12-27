From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said over N60 billion worth of hard drugs have been confiscated in the last two months as part of the nationwide campaign to stem the tide of illicit substance sales and consumption.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brigadier General Muhammed Marwa (Retd), stated this at the third colloquium of Galaxy Clique, a social club in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Marwa, who spoke through the Kwara State Commander of NDLEA, Kayode Babayeju, at the event themed “Hard drug abuse and insecurity: A siamese twins” said 99 per cent of crimes committed in the country were under the influence of hard drugs.

He identified insecurity as a threat to the country and traced one of its root causes to drug abuse that has become prevalent in the society.

He said criminals terrorising various communities were resident among the people and urged that they should not be shielded.

He identified cannabis sativa as the most abused drug in Nigeria, while also cautioning citizens against the use of sedatives as it could endanger their lives.

“With consistent nationwide campaign, it is possible to separate drug abuse from insecurity, notwithstanding the belief that they are siamese twins. We need to talk to our youths to reduce drug abuse because insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery are linked to substance abuse,” Marwa said.

Chairman of the occasion and former acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Dr Waheed Olagunju urged stakeholders to synergise to ensure that the society was rid of the siamese twins of drug abuse and insecurity.

“Community, NGOs, three tiers of government and relevant agencies and even international based organisations should work together to tackle the menace,” he said.

Chairman of the club, Mutiu Olabooye, who spoke through his vice, Akeem Oyetunde, said the programme, which he described as the flagship of the club was meant to examine topical issues in the society and to provide solutions.

He said this year’s topic was chosen to address various social vices and the insecurity and drug abuse that bestrode the country.

“We shall not relent in our collective resolve to return our society to the path of dignity and orderliness as bequeathed to us by our forbearers,” he said.