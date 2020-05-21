The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo has described as unfounded the claim of large supplies of arms, ammunition, and cannabis seized by Edo youths in a video trending in the social media.

The state commander, Mr Buba Wakawa while briefing newsmen in Benin on Thursday said that the video was a mischievous attempt by some criminal minded individuals to heighten tensions in the state.

According to him, “I am shocked by the deceit and false claim because the video being circulated was the seizure of a truck containing Cannabis Sativa that was intercepted by the Edo command in November 2016.

“The case was charged to court and the perpetrators duly convicted. Unfortunately, the same video is being used to spread rumours aimed at creating fear and insecurity in the state. It is completely spurious and should be ignored.

“The false video urged Nigerians especially Southerners to be vigilant because supplies of ammunitions to Benin City have been intercepted by Benin youths at Aduwawa area of the state capital, meant for Hausa community. This is seriously misleading,” he said.

Wakawa explained that in November 2016, the Command intercepted a Dangote Truck at Enweh with 7,950 kilograms of dried substance, suspected to be cannabis concealed in bags of cement.

He said investigation revealed that the driver, Segiru Amadu collected N1.3 million to transport the drugs to Maiduguri.

“The Agency got excellent cooperation from Dangote Cement Company in the said case.

“The driver who fled the scene of seizure was arrested by Dangote Cement Company and charged for breach of contract before a Kogi State Magistrate Court.

“After serving his jail term in Kogi, he was brought to Edo for the criminal trial of unlawful transportation of cannabis for which he was also convicted.

“Subsequently, Dangote Cement Company was given a clean bill of non-complicity in the case and equally commended for its high level of cooperation,’’ Wakawa said.

The commander further clarified that the cannabis seizure in 2016 has nothing to do with firearms or the management of Dangote Company, stressing that the good reputation of Dangote Group of Companies should not be smeared.

“The Agency maintained that investigation will be conducted to uncover those behind the calumny and punish them accordingly,’’ Wakawa said. (NAN)