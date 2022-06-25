From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) said five cannabis farms were discovered and destroyed by the agency in different parts of Kano State.

Kano State commander of the agency, Abubakar Idris Ahmad made the disclosure on Friday during a press conference to mark the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

According to him, the farms were located in Fari village of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA), Yar Bundu village in Bichi Local Government Area, one in Kiru LGA, Mantus forest in Dambatta LGA and Nassarawa in Gwarzo LGA.

According to him, the intermittent discovery of cannabis plantations in the state in the recent times called for concerted efforts to tame the ugly trend.

The NDLEA boss also indicated that much has been achieved in the area of supply reduction, stressing that a total of 12,611. 656 kg of illicit drugs was intercepted by his officers in the state in the last one year.

Ahmad added that 1, 887 suspects comprising 1, 465 males and 442 female suspects who were all within the ages of 18 to 35 were arrested in the last one year.

He added that within the same period, 185 suspects were arraigned n various courts in the state, with 76 convictions and 109 pending cases.

He said that in the past one year, the agency had strengthened the fight against drug abuse in the state while assuring that a drug free society was achievable in Kano State.