From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a warehouse in Egbeta, Ondo State, where 524 bags of Cannabis Sativa were stored.

The NDLEA officials who stormed the town which is at the boundary of Ondo and Edo States discovered the warehouse.

Officials of the NDLEA who carried out the raid also arrested two suspects with bags containing Indian Hemp.

Two bags of cannabis seeds were also seized during the operation that lasted for many hours.

Addressing reporters in Akure, Acting State Commander of the NDLEA, Cally Alumona, said the state is unsafe for Indian Hemp cultivators and traffickers.

He said the owner of the warehouse is still at large but assured that the Command will soon apprehend the owner

The NDLEA boss added that the operation will continue until the state is free of the cultivation of illicit drugs.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.