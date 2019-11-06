The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday, preferred a two-count charge of alleged trafficking in 900g of Cannabis Sativa against a 22-year-old artisan, Kelvin Dennis, in a Federal High Court Lagos.

The prosecution said that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 29.

It said that the defendant was arrested on a tip off at the Oyingbo area of Lagos, while trading on Hemp, a restricted narcotics similar to Cocaine and Heroine LSD,

The narcotics is said to be listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offence, the anti drug agency said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Feseration 2004.

The charge has been assigned to Justice Muslim Hassan and the defendant will be arraigned on Nov. 7.(NAN)