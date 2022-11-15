By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, permitted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further detain an alleged drug lord, Abudallah Kazeem Muhammad, popularly called Adekaz, in its custody, for another period of 15 days.

Adekaz, a Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotel, was declared wanted on Tuesday November 1, by the agency, before he was arrested due to his failure to honour NDLEA’s invitations.

Justice Osiagor gave the order while granting an ex parte motion filed and argued by the NDLEA lawyer, Mr. Abu Ibrahim. While urging the court to extend the remand order, Abu told said the request was pursuant to sections 35(1)(c), (4), (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Section 3 of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and under the court’s inherent Jurisdiction.

Abu also told the court that the grounds for the orders sought for was for the purpose of a detailed investigation and that the investigations to be embarked upon by the NDLEA would take a prolonged time outside the constitutional period of detention of the respondent, as the NDLEA would need to extend its investigations to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He further told the court that the respondent was declared wanted in the case of the allegation against him, and in connection with the seizure of 900 grams of cocaine from an alleged drug courier, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, and he is reasonably believed to be involved in drug trafficking and money laundering of drug proceeds.

Justice Osiagor, after listening to the NDLEA lawyer, granted the agency’s prayer to remand the suspect in its custody for another 15 days.

In a related development, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the same court, has ordered the remand of one Darlinton Chisom Oketum, till the conclusion of investigation and prosecution on money laundering allegations. The suspect was accused of laundering the sum of N5 million for a Pakistani drug courier, Asif Muhammed, who was recently arrested with eight kilograms of cocaine.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa granted her remand order, while granting originating ex parte motion filed and argued by Barrister Abu Ibrahim, a lawyer in the NDLEA.

Abu told the court that the order sought for was pursuant to sections 35(1)(c), (4), (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Section 3 of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and under the court’s Inherent Jurisdiction.

The NDLEA lawyer, while moving the ex parte motion, affidavit in support and written address, told the court that the grounds for application was to enable the agency to keep the respondent in detention for the purpose(s) of a detailed investigation, as the applicant would need to extend her investigations to the respondent’s place of residence at Umuahia, Abia State.

He also told the court that his agency would need prolonged time outside the prescribed constitutional period of detention of the respondent, as the investigations to be embarked upon would require up to 30 days in the first instance.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa, after hearing the NDLEA lawyer, granted the application to remand her till the conclusion of investigation and prosecution.