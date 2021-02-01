From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has impounded Indian hemp estimated at millions of naira in a forest reserve at Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as the command arrested one of the suspected owners of the illicit product while others are on the run.

The seizure, it was gathered, was made possible following a tip off by some undercover agents.

Officials of the NDLEA, it was learnt acted on the tip off by invading Ogbese forest where they saw three young men with already arranged 23 bags of Indian hemp, worth millions of Naira.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Haruna Gagara, said the suspects took to their heels when they sighted his men but one of them simply identified as Usman was arrested.

According to him, over 340 kg of Indian hemp belonging to the suspects was intercepted in the thick forest .

He said “At the time the three young men saw us, they knew that they were not safe. We discovered that the suspects were in the thick forest performing such act as we moved in based on the information given to us”.

The NDLEA boss advised youths in the state to shun illegal activities, saying his command is ready to send drug barons packing from the state..