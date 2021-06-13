No fewer than 100,000 bottles of codeine syrup with a total weight of 15,325kilograms have been intercepted and seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Onne seaport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The illicit substance, cough syrup with codeine (100mg), packed in 500 cartons and concealed in a container marked MRKU 1565305, bearing imported food masks made in India, was discovered on Thursday, 10th June 2021 in a warehouse at the Onne port complex during a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of State Service, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, among others.

The seizure followed an intelligence received by NDLEA, as a result of which the container was put on hold and moved to the Customs Government warehouse within the port complex. No importer or agent has, however, come forward with respect to the container, but efforts were ongoing to track the owner for further investigation and prosecution.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, (NAIA), have seized nine cartons of khat, weighing 146.95kilograms at the cargo wing of the airport. The consignment packaged as dried green tea was shipped from Addis Ababa, on board Ethiopian airline flight ET911.

After initial examination and suspicion, a clearing agent was asked to report with the consignee before the release, but he failed to do so for fear of arrest, a development that led to a laboratory test on the consignment, which turned out positive for khat and the eventual seizure.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has hailed the synergy among various government agencies at the Onne port and charged them not to rest on their oars as they work hard to keep Nigeria safe. He particularly commended the commander, officers and men of the Port Harcourt port as well as their Abuja counterparts for their vigilance and commitment to the task of ridding Nigeria of illicit drugs.