By Emma Njoku

Over 24, 311 kilograms of heroin, codeine as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis have been seized by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in fresh drug busts at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, Lagos state.

Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure, in a statement, yesterday, said the first seizure came on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA, where two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa were intercepted.

He said: “In a series of sting operations between Saturday, September 4 and Monday, September 6, in different parts of Lagos, four suspects were arrested, including Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgrove area of the state. At the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container loaded with 22,590 kilograms of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday, September 6, following intelligence received from international partners on the container since May 2021. The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India. Equally, on Friday, September 10, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle, shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also intercepted and seized at the Tincan port.

