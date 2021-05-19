From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement by the Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday said the seizure of the illicit drug concealed in 1,387 cartons on Tuesday, May 18, followed a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU 0764717, which had since been on the Agency’s watch list.

Meanwhile, the Agency has arrested a 42-year-old man, Muntari Hamidu, in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State, with 13 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 166 kg.

This is just as another 35-year-old man, Sani Musa, was nabbed with16.1 kg of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South LGA of the state. Both were arrested on Sunday, May 16.

On the same day, a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North LGA of Ondo State.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the Agency and other security agencies in its operations, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo State Commands for their resilience and commitment to work, charging them to remain vigilant.