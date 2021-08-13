From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested three armed bandits; Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman, while on an attack mission in Katsina state, with three AK 47 rifles among other dangerous items recovered from them.

In a related development, operatives of the agency have arrested a heavy weapon manufacturer, Celestine Chidiebere Christian, with a high calibre G3 rifle along with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells of same in Benue, while trying to move the heavy weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau state.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the arrests and seizures were made at NDLEA checkpoints in the two states where narcotic officers stop and search vehicles for illicit drugs.

Speaking when the Benue state command was handing over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) noted that the NDLEA will continue to support efforts by other security agencies, especially the armed forces, to restore law and order across the country.

The NDLEA chairman commended the Katsina and Benue state commands for their vigilance and unrelenting commitment to the mandate given the agency by President Muhammadu Buhari, to rid the country of illicit substances and ultimately secure the nation from the

